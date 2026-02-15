Frozen tater tots recalled by the USDA over plastic fragments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a report made by our Atlanta sister station, WSB-TV, two brands of frozen tater tots distributed in Georgia and Florida are being recalled over concerns they could contain plastic fragments.

According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McCain Foods USA Inc. initiated a voluntary recall on Jan. 12, 2026, involving certain Ore-Ida and Sonic brand tater tots.

The recall includes:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots (Item OIF00215A)Packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags (6 bags per case, 5 pounds each; 30 pounds total per case).UPC on 30-pound case: 1 00 72714 00215 8Affected use-by dates include:E 20271006, E 20271007, E 20271008, and E 20271103

(Item OIF00215A)Packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags (6 bags per case, 5 pounds each; 30 pounds total per case).UPC on 30-pound case: 1 00 72714 00215 8Affected use-by dates include:E 20271006, E 20271007, E 20271008, and E 20271103 Sonic Tots (Item SON00543) Packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags (6/5 lb.; 30 pounds per case).UPC: 0 00 72714 00543 5

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II and said the products may contain “clear, hard plastic fragments.”

If consumed, the products may pose choking hazards or cause mouth and throat injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

