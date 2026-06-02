Frozen treats and enrichment: How Jacksonville Zoo combats summer heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As temperatures rise, the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is employing innovative strategies to keep its diverse animal population cool and comfortable.

From frozen treats for goats to species-specific enrichment, the zoo’s dedicated teams are ensuring that each animal thrives during the summer months.

Discover how these tailored care techniques are making a significant difference in the lives of the zoo’s inhabitants.

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