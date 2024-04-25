FSCJ Artist Series releases Broadway show schedule for 2024-2025 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FSCJ Artist Series has announced the Broadway shows coming to Jacksonville for the 2024-2025 season.

There are 5 shows slated, which are Michael Jackson the Musical, Les Miserables, Ain’t Too Proud, Peter Pan and Mamma Mia.

Below is a list of when the shows are scheduled to come:

Dec. 5-8, 2024: Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Jan. 7-12, 2025: Mamma Mia

Feb. 18-23, 2025: Peter Pan

April 1-6, 2025: Les Miserables

April 22-27, 2025: Michael Jackson the Musical

Five-show subscription packages start at $290.

Fans can start buying those tickets on May 2 at 10 a.m. at https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets.

