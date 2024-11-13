FSCJ to celebrate new Military and Veterans Service Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) will officially open the doors to its new Military and Veterans Service Center (MVSC) on its South Campus.

The MVSC is the principal advocate for active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents at the College, ensuring any needs and challenges are met.

Within this new 4,800 square-foot-area, military and military-affiliated students are connected to critical resources and assistance to support their educational pursuits and a smooth transition to civilian life.

The opening will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 am on the South Campus at Building U.

