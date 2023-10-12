FSCJ will be starting a mascot selection process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida State College at Jacksonville is announcing a mascot selection process where people can pick what official mascot represents the college community of students, faculty and staff.

The local community is invited to participate in the selection of its next mascot by voting for their top three favorites.

The mascot should be a symbol that represents the significance and importance of FSCJ.

The mascot will also serve as the face of FSCJ’s athletic teams.

Voting is open to the public now through Nov. 10, 2023.

Participants should only select their top three choices, however new ideas will also be considered. The top three mascots with the most votes will be announced as finalists in early January.

For more information on the mascot selection process, visit fscj.edu/mascot.

