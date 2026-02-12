Fugitive goats found roaming Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are looking for the owners of a pair of goats found on Lawrence Place near University Boulevard on Wednesday. “They are now in custody and facing very serious charges of being baaaad,” a police social media post jokes.

Police are asking anyone who knows the owners or recognize the goats to call Sgt. Ben Rhoden at 904-630-8653.

