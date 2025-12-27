Local

Gameday Xpress to provide transportation for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is set for Saturday, featuring a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Missouri Tigers. Fans can use the EverBank for convenient transportation to EverBank Stadium.

The Gameday Xpress service will begin boarding at 5:30 p.m., allowing attendees to enjoy a stress-free ride to the stadium before the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The last returning bus is scheduled to leave one hour after the conclusion of the game.

Fans taking the Gameday Xpress can choose between two parking locations: the Kings Avenue Garage and the Southside – JTB Park-n-Ride.

Parking passes are available for $10 at the downtown lot and $15 at the suburban lot.

The service aims to provide easy access to the game, allowing fans to focus on the excitement of the day without worrying about traffic or parking.

