Gas prices rise again in Florida

Jacksonville, Fla. — Gas prices are at a new high for 2024.

According to AAA, prices rose 13 cents last week. On Wednesday, the state average reached $3.63 per gallon, the highest it’s been all year.

“Volatility in the oil market has greatly contributed to rising prices at the pump in recent weeks,” Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said in a news release. “Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts, in an effort to crimp global fuel supplies.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Sources: City Council could oppose Mayor’s office spending $150m for Eastside as part of new stadium

Prices in Florida and Georgia are still lower than the national average of $3.67 per gallon. Florida is at $3.57, and Georgia is at $3.42.

AAA offers this advice to save money:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Find the lowest prices in Jacksonville by clicking here.

Read: Man who fatally set himself on fire outside Manhattan courthouse has both kidneys donated

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.