Man who fatally set himself on fire outside Manhattan courthouse has both kidneys donated

NEW YORK, NY — Maxwell Azzarello, the man who passed away after self-inflicted burns outside the Manhattan courthouse during Trump’s trial on Friday, was a registered organ donor, Action News Jax has learned.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his death, Azzarello’s decision to register as an organ donor has saved the lives of two people in need.

LiveOnNY, a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO), released a statement to Action News Jax that Azzarello’s kidneys have been donated.

“LiveOnNY - the organization that coordinates organ donation and transplantation in the greater New York City Metro Region - can now humbly confirm that Maxwell Azzarello was a registered organ donor,” stated Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP, President, and CEO of LiveOnNY. “Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he saved two people’s lives on the national waitlist. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Azzarello’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ procurement, works tirelessly to save lives, provide comfort, and strengthen legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. Their collaboration with transplant centers, hospitals, and tissue and eye banks facilitates the donation process, ensuring that individuals like Azzarello have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact even after they’re gone.

For more information about organ donation and transplantation, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

