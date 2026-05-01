Gas prices surge to $4.39 a gallon in biggest one-day jump since Iran ceasefire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices are surging again, hitting $4.39 a gallon nationwide in the biggest one-day jump since the Iran ceasefire was announced earlier this month.

Some drivers say they are setting strict limits on themselves, often stopping at $25 per fill-up, even if their tanks are not full.

“It’s expensive every day,” said Victoria Lenus, who described the ongoing strain of rising fuel costs.

Drivers at the pump echoed similar frustration as prices continue to climb and budgets stretch further.

“It’s not great but it’s not bad,” said customer Adam Entwistle.

Lenus added, “It’s expensive. For three quarters it’s expensive, because before, for half a gallon it was 20.”

For some, the rising prices have become routine. Entwistle said he ended up spending about $75 to fill up after starting with less than a quarter tank, noting he requires premium fuel. “It sucks,” he said.

The sudden spike also prompted reflection from longtime consumers, including 87-year-old Elaine Allen, who recalled, “When I was young, it was 26 cents a gallon.”

Experts say more drivers are turning to apps and loyalty programs to offset costs. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said programs at gas stations can offer 5 to 10 cents off per gallon, along with additional rewards points.

Other apps, such as Upside, offer up to 25 cents per gallon in cash back, while GasBuddy users can compare prices and save up to 33 cents per gallon with its card. Checkout 51 also provides cash-back offers similar to Upside, and Walmart+ members receive about 10 cents off per gallon.

Drivers say they will continue watching prices closely and cutting back where they can as fuel costs remain volatile.

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