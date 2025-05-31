Gateway Jax breaks ground on a second major development in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Work is officially underway on a new development in Downtown Jacksonville.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for a second building in Gateway Jax’s Pearl Square neighborhood. Mayor Donna Deegan, City Council President-elect Kevin Carrico, and City Councilman Raul Arias were in attendance.

Pearl Square is a mixed-use development located at 425 Beaver Street.

The new building will feature 286 multifamily units, on-site parking, and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail space.

When combined with the work that’s already underway in Pearl Square, there will be 500 residential units and 40,000 square feet of retail space.

The goal is to create a walkable neighborhood Downtown, where people can live, dine and shop.

The project should be complete by 2027.

Pearl Square Rendering Gateway Jax broke ground on the project on May 29 (Credit: Gateway Jax)

