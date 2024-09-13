Gator sighting in Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Action News Jax viewer Paula Willis had an unusual sighting Friday morning on Fernandina Beach.

She saw an alligator in the ocean, near the Sadler Road beach access.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators prefer brackish water. But one does wander into the ocean every now and then.

Fernandina Beach Ocean Rescue told Action News Jax it has contacted FWC.

Sometimes FWC will trap the gator and move it. Sometimes it lets the gator find its way back to the Amelia River.

In the meantime, lifeguards are keeping beachgoers away from the gator until FWC arrives.

Alligator in Fernandina Beach (Credit: Paula Willis)

