Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm threat

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the Peach State this weekend.

The state of emergency is for all 159 counties across the state as winter weather approaches North Georgia.

The order will remain in effect through Thursday, Jan. 29.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said Southeast Georgia can expect in the forecast :

“A strong cold front – attached to a storm system that will bring a wide swath of freezing rain/sleet & snow from the Southern Plains to New England over the weekend – will swing across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia Sunday night into early Monday with a weakening band of rain showers. Highs Monday will be only in the 50s, plummeting to the 20s and 30s by early Tuesday with a widespread frost & freeze. Another frost & freeze can be expected early Wednesday and inland early Thursday."

Ice will have significant impacts on North Georgia

Chances for wintry precipitation are high across North Georgia throughout the weekend, the release from Kemp’s office said. Severe Weather Team 2 at Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta said a winter storm watch has been issued for dozens of counties.

Kemp advises Georgians to prepare for the conditions ahead of time:

“As forecasts continue to evolve, Georgians should be prepared for freezing precipitation that causes dangerous conditions and the potential for damage and power loss beginning Saturday,” Kemp said. “I have been working closely with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will begin treating roadways ahead of the storm’s initial impact, and -- along with our emergency management and public safety teams -- they will be working around the clock throughout this weather event. I’m urging all Georgians to take necessary precautions now to ensure their families and pets can stay safe, warm, and fed over the coming days.”

Here’s what the State of Emergency does:

“The State of Emergency allows for the Georgia Department of Defense to provide up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops, should they be needed for preparation, response, and recovery efforts. Among other provisions, the State of Emergency order also prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies.”

You can view Kemp’s full executive order by clicking here.

