Georgia governor suspends Glynn County Board of Education member after money laundering allegations

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Tuesday that suspended Audrey Gibbons from the Glynn County Board of Education after she was accused of attempting to launder money.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware indicted Gibbons on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in Nov. 2024.

Gibbons is one of nine Georgia residents facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and related offenses.

According to the indictment, she was part of a “network of money mules” used to launder the proceeds of a Delaware man’s fraud scheme. Allegedly that was through various financial transactions, including the purchase of real property, mobile homes, and automobiles.

It’s something the parent of a Glynn County student said is concerning.

“I think it’s very bad that that happened, definitely, definitely should have gotten fired for that,” said Megan Wells.

The Glynn County Board of Education sent Action News Jax a statement:

“We are aware of Governor Kemp’s executive order mandating Ms. Audrey Gibbons’ suspension from the Glynn County Board of Education. We have consulted with our legal team and will follow their guidance on how to proceed. We remain committed to maintaining transparency and upholding the integrity of our school board.”

According to the executive order, Gibbons will be suspended until the final disposition of the case or until her term expires.

