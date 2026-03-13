Georgia grad identified as ROTC instructor killed in shooting at Old Dominion University in Va.

NORFOLK, Va — An ROTC instructor killed in a shooting on the Old Dominion University campus has been identified as a University of Georgia graduate.

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was teaching ROTC course when a gunman walked in and opened fire inside his classroom, Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV is reporting. Shah died and two other university members were injured in the attack.

The FBI says it’s investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism.

Shah was a veteran Army aviator and a professor of military science in the ROTC program at ODU, where he also completed his bachelor’s degree, according to his biography on the university website.

Shah received his Master’s in Business Administration from UGA’s Terry College of Business, which named him a Terry Trailblazer in 2022.

The FBI identified the shooter as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guardsman who was convicted of giving material support to ISIS.

Read: Old Dominion shooter convicted of Islamic State ties released from prison just 2 years before attack

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.