Georgia state Rep. urges Coast Guard to continue search for fishermen missing off Brunswick coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia state representative is urging the Coast Guard to continue its search for three missing fishermen who disappeared off the coast of Brunswick.

Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow went on a week-long commercial fishing trip on a boat called the Carol Ann and were expected back last Wednesday.

On Thursday, State Rep. Steven Sainz (R-St. Marys) wrote a letter to Captain Francis DelRosso, the Commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, saying in part, “I believe it is my duty to voice the concerns of our community and seek added assistance in this dire situation.”

Sainz thanked the Coast Guard and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for everything they’ve done in the search. He also referenced a tip that led to a more northern search for the men.

RELATED: Family of fishermen missing off Brunswick coast say they’ll keep searching if Coast Guard stops

“It is my understanding that the current information, including the witness of two signal flairs by an experienced Captain, has led to a more northern search for the missing men,” Sainz said.

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM SAINZ BELOW:

USCG told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant on Wednesday that crews are searching as far north as Cape Fear, North Carolina, and as far south as St. Augustine. That’s nearly 500 miles apart. That’s because the Coast Guard said the boat may be on the Gulf Stream.

Barlow’s parents believe he could be even farther north, closer to Virginia.

RELATED: Family holds onto hope as search continues for three missing Georgia fishermen

The Coast Guard told Action News Jax on Thursday morning that it is still searching for the missing fishermen with “all assets available.”

USCG said it is getting help from crews in Elizabeth City, Clearwater, Miami, and Savannah, as well as assistance from Customs & Border Patrol, a Navy aircraft, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Family members of three fishermen met with USCG at noon on Wednesday. They told Grant that they’re holding onto hope and if USCG calls off the search, they plan to continue to search themselves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We need something. We can’t go with nothing and not knowing ever. Heart can’t take that,” Barlow’s mother Kim Jones said.

Action News Jax told you earlier this week crews have been searching since Friday and the family expected the search would be called off Tuesday.

Barlow and Conway grew up together and both love the outdoors. On Monday, Barlow’s parents said he had only been on five commercial fishing trips before this one.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“He has a huge heart. Just incredibly easygoing, loving kid. He would do anything to help anybody,” Barlow’s dad Chris Barlow said.

Chris Barlow is hoping his son gets some help in return.

“I can only hope and pray that my son’s still alive and that he’s holding on and all three of those boys have the strength,” Chris Barlow said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.