Georgia troopers fired for profiting off chases

ATLANTA — Four Georgia State Troopers have been fired after financially benefitting from certain kinds of pursuits. A report by the Georgia Department of Public Safety shows the troopers made more than $100,000.

A report by WTOC-TV, Savannah said the troopers filed for personal injury claims against people in which they have initiated PIT maneuvers. A PIT maneuver- or Precision Immobilization technique- is a law enforcement tactic used to stop a car by intentionally hitting it.

GSP troopers Hunter Waters, Tyler Byrd, and Isaiah Francois have all been fired after making tens of thousands of dollars from PIT maneuvering drivers, the WTOC Investigation states.

Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, is reporting that a fourth trooper, Sgt. Joseph Curlee, was also fired.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An internal Department of Public Safety investigation found Waters, Byrd, and Francois each submitted crash reports after performing PIT maneuvers to private attorney Tina Maddox, who then issued demand letters to the other drivers’ insurance companies seeking payouts for injuries such as stress, soreness, and anxiety.

Records show that Waters acknowledged filing multiple claims, despite not reporting injuries after the crashes. The records show he made around 50-thousand dollars from three settlements after legal fees.

Byrd admitted to submitting more than a dozen crash report to Maddox and receiving two settlements.

The report says Byrd agreed the practice was “a way to supplement his salary, much like off-duty employment, and that making money was a reason for his engagement in the practice.”

Francois told investigators he expected a settlement but couldn’t remember the specific incident tied to the claim.

Like the others, he said he experienced emotional distress and anxiety had no prior documented injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report also says supervisor Joseph Curlee was aware of the practice- didn’t try to stop it- and tried to cash in himself, though his claim was deemed non-payable.

The investigation concluded the troopers violated multiple department policies, including accepting compensation related to official duties without authorization and engaging in conduct that could damage the agency’s reputation.

It also says “the conduct leads to gossip, fodder, and a false perception that DPS officers in general use discretion to conduct PIT maneuvers on fleeing violators for the purpose of acquiring personal gain rather than for public safety.”

(L-R): Tyler Byrd, Joseph Curlee, Isaiah Francois, Hunter Waters (POST/WJCL-TV)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.