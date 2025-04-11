Georgia Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in shootings at store, nearby home, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at a Walmart and nearby home in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at the Walmart on Salem Road left the store and grabbed a gun from his car around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say he went back inside the store and shot and killed a co-worker. As he left the store, the sheriff’s office said the man shot another co-worker, who is currently in critical condition.

The shooter then went to a home on Emerson Trail, where a woman was shot and killed, according to deputies. The shooter was arrested in Aiken, South Carolina.

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not been released, knew all the victims.

