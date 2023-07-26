Georgia woman drowns after getting caught in rip current at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia woman drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Panama City Beach Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Rick Seltzer Park after conditions in the water “worsened quickly.”

Deputies only identified her as being a 48-year-old Georgia woman who was visiting the beach with her family, according to Savannah Now.

After the woman’s death and several other water rescues, the county raised double red flags and closed all the beaches in the county to swimmers. Anyone who enters the water faces a $500 fine.

Several Georgians have drowned this year in rip currents off Florida and Georgia beaches, including a Georgia firefighter.

