NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since the four-year run (2017-2020) of what was once known as the NFL Pro Bowl, the structure of the weeklong event has changed drastically.

The NFL’s best players no longer play in a full-contact game. Now it’s all about having fun competing in skills challenges, obstacle courses, dodgeball, etc.

Fortunately, for Orlando, the event is officially returning to City Beautiful.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO, Steve Hogan and NFL Vice President of Event Strategy, Matthew Shapiro made the announcement on Tuesday at a press conference at Camping World Stadium.

The NFL Pro Bowl games will be played on Feb. 4, 2024.

Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC teams.

