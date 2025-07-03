Georgia’s first sea turtle nest of the season hatches on Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s very first sea turtle hatchlings of the 2025 season are here.

Action News Jax told you when the state’s first sea turtle nest of the season was laid on the shores of Jekyll Island on May 1. Exactly two months later, those babies are here.

Jekyll Island announced that those hatchlings emerged overnight on July 1, exactly two months later.

Officials shared this video showing one hatchling’s first crawl:

The typical incubation period for sea turtle eggs is about 60 days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, meaning the hatchlings were right on time.

The Jekyll Island Authority reports 114 nests laid this season, three just on Thursday.

You can track those nests online here.

