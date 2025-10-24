Get rid of unused prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have any old, unused drugs in your medicine cabinet? Safely dispose of them on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Drug Take Back Day.
Unused prescription drugs often find their way into the wrong hands. And often, it comes with dangerous or deadly results.
During Drug Take Back Day, you can safely and anonymously drop off any meds you’d like to get rid of.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<the
Here are the drop-off locations in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas:
DUVAL COUNTY
- DEA Jacksonville Office
- Avenues Mall - Belk Parking Lot
- Jacksonville Beach Police Department
CLAY COUNTY
- Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- HCA Orange Park
- ST. JOHNS COUNTY
- St. Augustine Police Department
NASSAU COUNTY
- Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
- Yulee Ace Hardware
- Fernandina Beach Police Department
- The Hilliard Pharmacy
PUTNAM COUNTY
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
- Walmart
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.