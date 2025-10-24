Get rid of unused prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have any old, unused drugs in your medicine cabinet? Safely dispose of them on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Drug Take Back Day.

Unused prescription drugs often find their way into the wrong hands. And often, it comes with dangerous or deadly results.

During Drug Take Back Day, you can safely and anonymously drop off any meds you’d like to get rid of.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<the

Here are the drop-off locations in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas:

DUVAL COUNTY

DEA Jacksonville Office

Avenues Mall - Belk Parking Lot

Jacksonville Beach Police Department

CLAY COUNTY

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

HCA Orange Park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Augustine Police Department

NASSAU COUNTY

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

Yulee Ace Hardware

Fernandina Beach Police Department

The Hilliard Pharmacy

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Walmart

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.