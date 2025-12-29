Get home safe on New Year’s Eve, free $50 Uber or taxi voucher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville prepares to ring in 2026, local authorities are reminding New Year’s Eve revelers: celebrate responsibly or face the consequences.

With just days remaining until the countdown begins, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is ramping up its presence on the streets.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that specialized DUI units will be stationed throughout the city to intercept impaired drivers.

“It’s a safety concern for our whole community,” JSO spokesperson Christian Hancock said. “Trust me, it is just not worth it. It’s not worth it for anybody to get behind the wheel.”

The stakes are high. During last year’s New Year’s period, JSO arrested approximately 20 individuals for driving under the influence. Police warn that even a single drink can impair judgment, urging citizens to rely on designated drivers or rideshare apps.

“If you’ve had one, that’s too many,” Hancock added. “Make sure you have somebody there that can drive you, phone a friend, or call a rideshare.”

To make that decision easier, the Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is stepping in to remove the financial barrier to a safe commute. For the 10th consecutive year, the firm is offering free $50 vouchers for Uber or taxi rides on New Year’s Eve.

The program has already provided nearly 17,000 safe rides over the last decade. For the attorneys at the firm, the initiative is a proactive response to the devastation they see daily in their practice.

“As personal injury lawyers, we see the results of drunk drivers,” attorney Khalil Farah said. “We figure, why do people drink and drive? Often, it’s because they don’t have a way to get to and from wherever they’re going. If we can provide that credit so they don’t have to drive, hopefully it makes the community safer.”

Residents planning to celebrate are encouraged to claim their vouchers in advance through the Farah & Farah Safe Rides website to ensure they have a plan in place before the first toast of 2026.

They say you can load the voucher to your app now, and if the system seems to have run out, check back the next day as they reload vouchers.

