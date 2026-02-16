The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council receives $25K grant from HCA Healthcare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council to support youth development and wellness programs in Jacksonville.

The funding is intended for the organization’s STEM Camp and after-school troops that focus on student mental health.

The grant is provided through the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund. This community impact fund was launched with an initial investment of $75 million to address high-priority needs and improve health outcomes in local communities.

HCA Florida Memorial and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospitals are facilitating the partnership as part of the broader HCA Healthcare network.

Reed Hammond serves as the CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. “When we invest in young people, we invest in the future health of our community,” Hammond said. He noted that the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council currently serves more than 1,700 girls through its various educational and support initiatives.

Chad Patrick, the CEO of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, emphasized that collaboration is essential to the hospital’s mission to care for and improve human life.

“When local organizations work together with a shared commitment to improving lives, everyone benefits - especially our young people who will shape Jacksonville’s future,” Patrick said. He added that such partnerships allow organizations to accomplish more for the community than they could separately.

Wendy Dordel serves as the CEO of Girl Scouts of Gateway Council. She described the organization as a leadership experience designed to equip girls with the skills and real-world exposure needed to lead with purpose.

“We are sincerely grateful to HCA Healthcare and the Healthier Tomorrow Fund for this $25,000 investment in the leadership potential of the girls we serve,” Dordel said.

She stated the funding will help open doors to career pathways and opportunities, particularly in communities where those resources are limited.

