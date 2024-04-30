Girl Scouts ‘Love the Outdoors’ event coming up in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council wants to help local girls explore the fun of being outdoors.

Girls from Kindergarten to 5th grade are invited to sign up for the Girl Scouts “Love the Outdoors” event. You can also register on-site.

It’s May 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Walter Jones Historic Park, located at 11964 Mandarin Road in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: FOX30 returns to DISH Network

There will be a number of activities including face painting, crafts, archery and experts at a butterfly and vegetable garden.

For more information about the event click here.

Read: Jacksonville Resolution Recipient, first Black Navy EOD technician honored at Pentagon

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.