Giving Tuesday celebrated with a splash: Jacksonville Jaguars team up with tropical smoothie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For Giving Tuesday, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the Jacksonville Jaguars asked the public to vote for one of three belly flop executions representing three charitable organizations: Special Olympics Florida, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

The Jaguars Instagram account started posting videos of belly flops at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28 and voting lasted for 48 hours.

Voting from the public determined the best belly flop and donation amount for the respective charity of either $25,000 for 1st Place, $15,000 for 2nd Place and $10,000 for 3rd Place , courtesy of Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The winners will be announced following the close of voting and a formal check presentation to the charities will take place on the field during the December 17 Jaguars game vs. Baltimore Ravens.

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe is thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Jaguars to give back to three incredible organizations that fully encompass our mission of ‘Inspire Better.’ "

As a brand, we love to have fun while doing good, and hosting the belly flop competition at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Spa Cabanas in EverBank Stadium was the perfect way to do both,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Tropical Smoothie Cafe chief marketing officer.

The belly flop competition took place in the Northeast Spa at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Spa Cabanas at EverBank Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17.

Three members of the Jaguars staff performed the belly flops and were coached by members of the football team and staff with each pair representing one of the non-profit organizations.

The teams consisted of:

Special Olympics Florida:

Belly Flopper: Thomas Flynn, Jaguars’ Gameday and Live Event Producer

Coach: Marcus Pollard, Jaguars’ Director of Player Engagement and Youth Football

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida:

Belly Flopper: Caelan Rhinehardt, Jaguars Foundation Youth Football Coordinator

Coach: K’Lavon Chaisson, Jaguars Defensive Line

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida:

Belly Flopper: Jacob Clayton, Jaguars’ Premium Member Experience Specialist

Coach: Roy Robertson-Harris, Jaguars’ Defensive Line

Jaguars’ mascot Jaxson de Ville and two members of The ROAR provided scores as onsite judges, however, presented scores did not determine winner and provided competitive entertainment.

“We are always looking to push the envelope with innovative activations that gain positive attention to our partners and their mission,” said Chad Johnson, chief operating officer of the Jaguars.

“In the end, through Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s generosity and our partnership, three worthy nonprofits are receiving much-needed funds, and our team had a lot of fun for a great cause - red bellies and all.”

