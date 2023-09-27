Glynn County Health Department is offering drive-thru flu vaccinations

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Department of Health is offering flu vaccines with no appointment necessary.

The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2747 Fourth Street.

According to the Glynn County Department of Health, flu vaccines will be available for everyone aged six months and older, including the high-dose flu vaccine recommended for seniors aged 65 and up. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide protection against the flu. Early fall is the best time to get vaccinated; however, getting vaccinated any time during flu season can help protect you.

To get more information on the flu please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.

