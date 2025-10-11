Glynn County Police arrest 16-year-old in series of auto-entering incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old suspected of a series of entering auto incidents in the Ogden Drive area.

According to the police department, officers responded to a 911 call from 102 Ogden Drive about a person seen on camera entering a vehicle around 12:13 a.m. on Thursday.

When two police officers arrived, they located a young male wearing a hoodie, a facial covering, and latex gloves walking nearby.

The police department says officers arrested the individual upon speaking and then conducted a search, finding a .25 caliber pistol, screwdriver, and flashlight.

It was later confirmed that those findings were stolen from a separate incident involving a vehicle entering.

Based on the video evidence from the resident who reported, it was confirmed that the same individual entered their car the previous day, police say.

The police department states that the investigation remains active as detectives work to identify additional victims and link recovered property to other cases.

The investigation is ongoing, and any person with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

The Glynn County Police Department also reminds the public to lock their cars and remove valuables.

