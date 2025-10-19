Glynn County Police arrest man for alleged sexually explicit communications with a minor

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced the arrest of a man after officers found him engaging in sexually explicit messages with a minor.

According to the police department, officers responded to a call regarding a report of inappropriate electronic communications between an adult and a minor on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they reviewed the messages exchanged between the suspect and the juvenile. The police department determined that the messages were sexually explicit in nature.

Based on the investigation, the suspect solicited the victim to send him explicit photos.

28-year-old Raymond Mullins of Brunswick was detained at his residence and transported to the Glynn County Police Department for questioning, says the police department.

Mullins was arrested and transported to the Glynn County Detention Center following the interview. He was booked on one count of Electronic Child Exploitation.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The Glynn County police department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at 912-554-3645. Residents are also reminded to lock their cars, remove any valuables, and report suspicious activity.

