Glynn County: Sexual assault arrest made

GLYNN COUNTY, GA. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Department investigated a sexual-related crime involving a minor on Wednesday, October 26.

According to a press release by the GCPD, the investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Williams Douglas Dawson of Brunswick, Georgia. Dawson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation.

This investigation is ongoing and any person with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

