17-year-old faces multiple charges, including battery, after Five Below altercation, says police

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A teen faces multiple charges, including simple battery against a police officer, after she allegedly got into an altercation with a Five Below employee, fleeing and then hitting a parked car and a pedestrian on Tuesday evening.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., police responded to an assault and hit-and-run at Five Below, located at 10450 Canal Crossing Road. It was determined by witness statements and video surveillance that 17-year-old Ja’niya Allen threw an item at an employee, striking her in the head. She allegedly fled in her car, struck a parked car, and a pedestrian.

Police say officers made contact with Allen and the owner of the car, Myketa Allen. They were identified based on the car’s license plate and the damage consistent with the collision at Five Below.

When officers advised Allen that she was under arrest, she resisted. Police say she was eventually handcuffed to the ground after she continued to resist. Mykeyta interfered, grabbing Allen and shoving an officer from behind. Both were arrested and taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System for jail clearance. Both were cleared and taken to the detention center.

Police say no one was injured during the arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The following charges Ja’niya and Myketa Allen face:

Ja’niya Allen:

Simple Battery against a Police Officer (Three Counts)

Simple Battery

Duty upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle

Misdemeanor Obstructing or Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer (Two Counts)

Felony Obstructing or Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

Mykeyta Allen:

Misdemeanor Obstructing or Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Obstructing or Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer

Criminal Trespass Damage to Property

The police department says the investigation remains ongoing. They encourage anyone with information to contact the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]