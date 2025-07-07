Glynn County Police search for second suspect after attempted car break-in

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police responded to a call from a resident of the Tanglewood Subdivision, reporting two people attempting to break into their car parked in the driveway on Sunday morning.

Two males fled on foot when officers attempted to make contact with them at the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officer Jonathan Donahue detained one of the males, 17-year-old Elijah Morten, after a foot pursuit, said Glynn County Police.

Morten was reportedly wearing a ski mask and possessed a handgun at the time of the arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Morten was charged with several offenses, including four counts of entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft or felony, one count of criminal attempt to enter an automobile, and one count of possession of a handgun by a person under 18, along with others.

Officers were unsuccessful searching for the other suspect, another teenager, after using bloodhounds and drones, said Glynn County Police.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Glynn County Police says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645.

You can also contact anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.