Golfers dive into pond to help driver of overturned car in St. Johns County; Driver charged with DUI

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Witness report that golfers reportedly sprang into action to rescue an individual from an overturned vehicle in a pond near the Julinton Creek Golf Club on Durbin Creek Blvd. and Cattail Cir.

Eyewitnesses described the scene, detailing the swift response of two golfers who entered the water to remove the trapped driver from the overturned car.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed with Action News Jax their response to the incident, stating that one person was evaluated on-site with no need for further medical transport.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), SJCSO reported that a Toyota Corolla was found overturned in a pond on the north side of the road. Nearby golfers reportedly dived into the water to help. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DU

This afternoon, SJSO deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Durbin Creek Blvd. A Toyota Corolla was found overturned in a pond on the northside of the road. Nearby golfers dived into the water to help. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/LVBWseqgUn — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) February 20, 2024

