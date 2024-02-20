Local

Golfers dive into pond to help driver of overturned car in St. Johns County; Driver charged with DUI

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

Upside-down vehicle in pond near Durbin Creek Blvd.

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Witness report that golfers reportedly sprang into action to rescue an individual from an overturned vehicle in a pond near the Julinton Creek Golf Club on Durbin Creek Blvd. and Cattail Cir.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Eyewitnesses described the scene, detailing the swift response of two golfers who entered the water to remove the trapped driver from the overturned car.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue confirmed with Action News Jax their response to the incident, stating that one person was evaluated on-site with no need for further medical transport.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), SJCSO reported that a Toyota Corolla was found overturned in a pond on the north side of the road. Nearby golfers reportedly dived into the water to help. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DU

Action News Jax is at the scene and is actively seeking additional details on this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

William Clayton

William Clayton, Action News Jax

Digital reporter and content creator for Action News Jax

Most Read