Gov. DeSantis invites VP Harris to Florida to discuss state’s new African American history standards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary took to Twitter Monday evening and shared a letter addressed to Vice President Kamala Harris on Florida’s recently updated African American history standards, inviting her to visit the state for a discussion on the matter.

In the letter, Gov. DeSantis stated " Yet, time and again, D.C. politicians choose to malign our state and its residents. Over the past several weeks, the Biden Administration has repeatedly disparaged our state and misinformed Americans about our education system. Our state pushed forward nation-leading standalone African American History standards-one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject. One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History. But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents ‘extremists.’ It’s past time to set the record straight.”

Vice President Harris, during her trip to Jacksonville, critiqued Florida’s Black History curriculum labeling it as ‘propaganda.’ She did not mention DeSantis by name, instead referring to “so-called leaders.”

Harris stated during a press conference that “Any insinuation that slavery was a benefit to Black people is offensive. It’s offensive, it’s wrong and we need to teach our children the truth of slavery... They dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We’re not supposed to do that.”

Her trip came two days after the Florida Board of Education approved a revised Black history curriculum to satisfy legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The new standards include instruction that enslaved people benefited from skills that they learned.

In the letter, Gov. DeSantis stated he is willing to speak to Harris as soon as Wednesday but can accommodate her busy schedule.

Dr. William Allen was also mentioned in the letter, who is reported to be instrumental in the development of Florida’s new academic standards.

