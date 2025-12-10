Governor seeks state budget increase for the first time since 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his $117 billion budget proposal on Wednesday morning.

It calls for a spending increase of roughly two percent, or $2.6 billion, over the current state budget - the first time the total budget might increase year-over-year since 2022.

“What the budget does is it builds off the success that we’ve had. This budget is entitled Floridians First because that’s the focus of it, putting our people first and making sure we’re good stewards, but also making sure that folks, the needs that we have are being addressed,” said DeSantis.

During his budget address, the Governor highlighted a record $30.6 billion for K-12 public schools and nearly $1.6 billion specifically for teacher pay raises.

There’s also $2 billion for state colleges, $6 billion for universities, $106 million for school hardening, and $20 million for Schools of Hope charter schools.

“Despite the claims of unions, activist school board members and the media, under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is investing in education at record levels across multiple areas,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas.

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) argued on education, the Governor’s budget leaves more questions than answers.

It’s unclear exactly what level private school scholarships will be funded at, and how the major funding boost for Schools of Hope, which can now co-locate in many public schools, will impact traditional public schools.

“And of course it’s forcing public schools to potentially close for fear of this co-location scheme,” said Eskamani.

The Governor wants to see nearly $30 billion split between FDOT and the state’s transportation work program.

He’s also requesting $13.5 million for law enforcement pay raises, $25 million to continue funding $5,000 recruitment bonuses, and a combined $160 million for the state and national guards.

On the healthcare front, he wants $278 million for cancer research, $8.6 million for veterans nursing home improvements, $159 million for behavioral health services, and $31.8 million for opioid addiction services.

Continuing with his record investments in Everglades restoration, he’s calling for an additional $1.4 billion this year, along with $208 million for coastal resilience and restoration.

The Governor has still not unveiled a detailed plan for his number one ask this year: The elimination of property taxes on primary households.

However, he has asked for $300 million in next year’s budget to help backfill the budgets of fiscally constrained counties, should the legislature follow through on his top priority.

But Eskamani said, unlike in previous years, she predicts this year, the Governor’s budget proposal may carry a lot less weight, given ongoing tensions between his office and the House Speaker.

“Governor Ron DeSantis avoided sharing any details of this budget because I think he knows the legislature is going to ignore him,” said Eskamani.

