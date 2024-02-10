Volunteers needed to help cleanup the S-Line in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sat. Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Groundwork Jacksonville is asking the community to help brighten the natural beauty of the local environment.

The plan is to clean up and maintain the S-Line, Jacksonville’s first dedicated urban trail.

Groundwork Jacksonville said it will supply gloves, trash bags, and water. All they are asking for is volunteers who can spare two hours. They do advise wearing closed-toe shoes, long pants, and a hat as protection from the sun, and to bring a reusable water bottle.

As described on Groundwork Jacksonville’s website, the S-Line is now part of the planned 30-mile Emerald Trail Master Plan. The S-Line is a 4.8-mile rails-to-trails multi-use path that begins at Myrtle Avenue near State Street and continues northeast through Durkeeville and Springfield ending behind Norwood plaza in Brentwood.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

You must RSVP to this event. Click here for more information. Volunteers and staff will meet at the Emmett Reed Center at 1093 W. 6th St.

If you have any questions email Janet Reagor at Janet@groundworkjacksonville.org.

