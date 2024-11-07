Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair back for 69th year, looking ahead to future on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s plenty to enjoy this year at the 69th edition of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, with new foods like Korean corndogs, and even brand-new rides.

The fair has 50 rides for those thrill-seeking fairgoers to try out this year.

If you’re not looking to hop on one of those 50 twisting, turning attractions, there’s plenty more to enjoy as well, like pig races, magic shows, and more.

Action News Jax spoke with Bill Olson, the president and CEO of the Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, ahead of opening night. Olson said the 2024 and 2025 Jacksonville fairs will serve as a sort of last hurrah before the fair relocates to its new home on Jacksonville’s Westside in 2026.

RELATED: Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair returns Thursday

“We’re gonna go out with a blast. Ya know, last year is next year,” Olson said.

Olson added that this year’s fair is just a smaller version of what lies ahead on the Westside in years to come.

“People that haven’t been to the fair, just come out and experience it here just to see what they can expect in the future with those bigger fairgrounds on the Westside,” Olson said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Olson said construction on that new site has been coming along well and that it’s set to be completed in late 2025 for the new and improved fair starting in 2026.

For those looking to come out for opening night this year, the fair will be open 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.