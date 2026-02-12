Green Cove Springs to honor HBCUs at ‘The Power of a Dream’ event

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A community tribute honoring the legacy and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities will take place Sunday in Green Cove Springs.

“The Power of a Dream” is set for 3:30 p.m. February 15, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 549 N. Palmetto Ave.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event is presented by the Friends of the Augusta Savage Arts and Community Center in partnership with the City of Green Cove Springs.

Organizers say the program will celebrate the lasting influence of HBCUs locally and beyond, highlighting the role the institutions have played in shaping leaders, strengthening communities and inspiring generations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event will feature a performance by the Edward Waters University Concert Choir, bringing together music, history and community.

All HBCU students, graduates, families and supporters are invited to attend and will be recognized.

Current students and those admitted to an HBCU for fall 2026 will be eligible for a cash prize drawing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.