Green Cove Springs man killed in weekend crash in Alachua County, FHP says

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Green Cove Springs man was killed Saturday in a single-car crash in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m.

The man, 42, was driving a sedan eastbound on NW 94th Avenue just west of NW 143rd Street, FHP said.

FHP said the car partially left the road on the north shoulder, then returned to the road and started to rotate and overturn.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The car came to rest on its roof on the south shoulder of the road. FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Alachua County Fire and Rescue.

