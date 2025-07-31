Local

Green Cove Springs police investigating death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is investigating a death Thursday morning in the 400 block of N. Roberts Street. The department posted on social media just after 9 a.m. that there is a heavy police presence in the area and that there’s no threat to the community.

