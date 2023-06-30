Group of voters sue Duval Supervisor of Elections for voting precinct disparity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections is facing a lawsuit after some voters complained some city districts have more voting precincts than others.

The newly filed lawsuit shows 6 registered Duval County voters are suing Mike Hogan for having an unequal number of voting precincts throughout the county.

Which they said violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

“We found that, for whatever reason within each of those districts there is a wide range of voting precincts and some of the districts have up to twice as many voting locations as other districts do,” said Attorney Jeff Childers.

The documents show District 4 has 10 precincts and District 10 has 19 precincts, which is almost twice the number of precincts.

“As you go to the next election cycle, each time it should be looked at,” said The Supervisor of Elections Elect, Jerry Holland.

He has a plan to address it.

“As much as possible it should be very close to even, sometimes the difficulty is finding precincts,” said Holland.

Holland said he hopes to average about 11 per district.

“You do want to have equal access to voting,” said Holland. “There are all different amounts for really no valid reason other than not being updated.”

