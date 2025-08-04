‘Guess we’ll never know’: Family, friend reflects on teen accused of killing parents in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his parents in Clay County, after calling 911 from a church over a mile away.

Deputies say Trevor Lee called 911 just after midnight, confessing to the shooting deaths of his parents, David Lee and Brandi Smith, whose bodies were found in their home on Silver Point near County Road 220.

“He was funny, charismatic, he always brought good energy, good vibes,” said Kyree Bamon, Trevor’s best friend, expressing disbelief at the allegations.

“I guess we’ll never know what caused him to do that because, like I say, he had good parents,” Brandi Smith’s cousin James Lewis said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Trevor Lee, described as a “good kid” and a “straight A student,” was expected to start high school next week but is now facing serious charges.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said that the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic argument between Trevor and his parents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bamon expressed shock and disbelief, noting that the family seemed close and always got along.

“They were probably the best, or one of the best, families I knew. They were funny and they treated me very well and told me all the time that they loved me like a son,” he said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to come forward with any information that might shed light on the incident.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.