Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best Cultural Festival

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County festival honoring the Gullah Geechee people is receiving some national recognition.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival in Elkton is nominated for Best Cultural Festival in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2026 poll.

The 20 nominees were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best said, “Each one reflects the heritage, customs, or history of the culture being celebrated, inviting attendees to engage and learn more.”

The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is also nominated for the honor.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival, which is held in winter, 10Best said, “honors the rich cultural heritage of the Gullah Geechee people, the descendants of enslaved Africans in the lower Atlantic coast of the United States.”

People who attend the festival can try traditional cuisine, watch performances of spirituals and dances, and learn more at interactive cultural workshops.

Voting is open from now through Monday, March 2 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be announced Wednesday, March 11.

Readers can vote once a day. To vote for the Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival, click here.

