Gym employee used client’s card for bills, flights, SJSO says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a St. Augustine woman took a customer’s credit card information and made $1,800 in unauthorized purchases, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO).

Emma Noel Langford, 30, of St. Augustine, was arrested on December 22 on charges that include fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft.

Deputies say Langford, an employee at SPARC Athletics, took a customer’s card number over the phone while helping her sign up for a class.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Although she told the customer that American Express wasn’t accepted, investigators say she later used the card for six unauthorized transactions totaling $1,812.73.

The purchases included in the arrest report: utility bills, online shopping, and airline tickets for Langford and her child.

SJSO says billing and subpoena records linked the fraudulent transactions directly to Langford’s address, email, and phone number.

License plate cameras reportedly tracked Langford’s SUV heading to and from Daytona Beach for the flights she allegedly booked with the stolen card.

After being arrested, deputies say Langford admitted to the purchases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.