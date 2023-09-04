Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!

It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has even issued a special proclamation for the day!

The Proclamation goes as follows;

WHEREAS: Jacksonville is the largest city by landmass in the continental United States. Covering over 840 square miles, the City of Jacksonville makes up a majority of the 904 area code; and

WHEREAS: Many of the largest cities in Florida, including Orlando, Miami, and Tampa, are using its area code to rally the community and create a sense of civic pride; and

WHEREAS: Jacksonville is one of the fastest growing cities in the region. It has been ranked the fifth hottest job market in the country by the Wall Street Journal and has a strong community of both small and large local businesses. The population continues to grow annually, and Jacksonville continues to attract visitors from across the country; and

WHEREAS: For the last several years, 904 Day has been growing as a grassroots movement to celebrate Northeast Florida. It has become a day for recognizing and celebrating local businesses and culture; and

WHEREAS: This year’s 904 Day occurs in conjunction with the 200th anniversary of the founding of the City of Jacksonville. This year, 904 Day joins the City and surrounding communities to recognize and honor Jacksonville’s past, present and future; and

WHEREAS: The City of Jacksonville joins the community partners leading the push to amplify 904 Day as an opportunity to celebrate the businesses, organizations, destinations, and experiences that are unique to the Northeast Florida region.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LENNY CURRY, by virtue of the authority vested in me as mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, do hereby proclaim September 4, 2022 as 904 DAY in Jacksonville and encourage all citizens to join the celebrations by making a plan to support local businesses, organizations and destinations throughout Northeast Florida.

