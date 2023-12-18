Harrison Street erosion strands residents, prompting urgent repairs on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Intense, prolonged rainfall has eroded Harrison Street, isolating several neighbors from the main road.

Since then, Action News Jax has counted at least five dump trucks in the area trying to get the road fixed.

Expressing surprise at the unexpected impact, Henry Owensby remarked, “I didn’t think it would do something like this.”

The aftermath has left at least 15 homes stranded on the opposite side of Harrison Street.

Determined construction workers, according to an on-site source, committed to staying until fully repairing the road, even if it means working into the late hours of the night, possibly until midnight.

Owensby, reflecting on the situation, commented, “Never, just in the mountains of West Virginia, I’ve seen things like this, but not in Florida.”

Owensby says if the road isn’t done by tomorrow, he might have to throw groceries across the collapsed road, for them.

“I just pray that everyone is okay,” said Owensby.

Action News Jax reached out to the city for information on the expected timeline for the road’s completion, but as of now, there has been no response.

