Hart Bridge back open after Jacksonville police investigate reported hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it investigated a reported hit-and-run involving a reckless driver on the Hart Bridge on Monday afternoon.

Action News Jax saw a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department ambulance on the bridge, along with JSO cars, and asked JFRD about what it was responding to.

A spokesperson said JFRD responded to a crash on the bridge and took an adult to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO had some lanes on the bridge closed while officers investigated and the bridge reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

