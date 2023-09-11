Hasting residents invited to weigh in on new library planned by attending public meeting Tuesday

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Residents of Hastings, Florida, are invited to participate in a crucial public meeting on September 12, hosted by St. Johns County, to reveal the architectural designs for the upcoming community center and public library.

The meeting will take place at the W.E. Harris Community Center, situated at 400 E. Harris St., Hastings, commencing at 6 p.m. At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to witness several potential designs under consideration, followed by the chance to vote for their favorite design.

The presentation will be conducted by the HBM Architects design team, providing the public with insights into the future of the community center and library. Representatives from St. Johns County Public Works, St. Johns County Public Library System, and the HBM Architects design team will be on hand to address inquiries and offer further details about the project.

For those unable to attend the meeting on September 12, an alternative option is available. Residents are encouraged to visit the current Hastings Library, located at 6195 S. Main St., Hastings, and cast their votes for their preferred design before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

The anticipated library and community center will feature a comprehensive library, a dedicated children’s collection room, an outdoor children’s reading garden, spacious meeting and assembly rooms, offices for Health and Human Services, a drive-up book drop, and more.

It is worth noting that one or more County Commissioners may be in attendance at the public meeting. However, it is clarified that no official action will be taken during this session.

Residents interested in viewing renderings and obtaining further information about the project can visit www.sjcfl.us/Hastings.

This event offers the community a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of Hastings by actively participating in the selection of the designs that will shape their new community center and library.

