JSO: Man dead after he was hit by pickup truck on Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after he was hit while walking on Collins Road.

Detectives said that at around 5:34 a.m. on Friday, a man was walking on the roadway in the eastbound lane of Collins Road. At the same time, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound.

Police said that since it was dark and the pedestrian wasn’t wearing reflective clothing, the pickup truck driver didn’t see him and hit him. The pickup truck driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The victim hasn’t been identified yet. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. No one else was involved or injured.

This is the 77th traffic death and 19th pedestrian death in Duval County this year.

Collins Road is closed in both directions from Shindler Drive to Old Middleburg Road for the investigation.

