Hazardous and e-waste collection event to come to Baymeadows | What is accepted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city is hosting a hazardous and e-waste collection event at Fort Family Regional Park on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fort Family Regional Park is located at 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E.
The City of Jacksonville says the following types of hazardous household waste may be brought to the event:
- Pesticides, pool chemicals, or any other type of chemicals or acids
- Antifreeze, motor oil or used oil filters
- Gas, propane, kerosene or diesel fuel/tanks
- Fireworks, flares, fire extinguishers, gun powder or ammunition
- Drain cleaners, paint, varnish, shellac, thinners or strippers
- Thermometers or thermostats
- Car batteries or rechargeable batteries
- Photographic chemicals
- Fertilizer
- Aerosol cans
- Fluorescent or Compact Fluorescent (CFL) lights/tubes/bulbs
- Disposing paint/motor oil limits are 27 gallons of paint and/or 27 gallons of motor oil in a 30-day period per Duval County Resident.
Types of e-waste which may be brought to the event include:
- Televisions
- Computer monitors
- Computer terminals
- CPUs
- Keyboards
- Printers
- Scanners
- Stereo equipment
- Radios
- VCRs
- DVDs
- Camcorders
- Desk and mobile phones
- Pagers
- Power tools
- Small kitchen appliances (i.e. microwaves, toaster ovens)
- Health and beauty appliances
To view a schedule of upcoming mobile collection events, visit the city’s website, HERE.
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