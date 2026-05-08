Hazardous and e-waste collection event to come to Baymeadows | What is accepted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city is hosting a hazardous and e-waste collection event at Fort Family Regional Park on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Family Regional Park is located at 8000 Baymeadows Rd. E.

The City of Jacksonville says the following types of hazardous household waste may be brought to the event:

Pesticides, pool chemicals, or any other type of chemicals or acids

Antifreeze, motor oil or used oil filters

Gas, propane, kerosene or diesel fuel/tanks

Fireworks, flares, fire extinguishers, gun powder or ammunition

Drain cleaners, paint, varnish, shellac, thinners or strippers

Thermometers or thermostats

Car batteries or rechargeable batteries

Photographic chemicals

Fertilizer

Aerosol cans

Fluorescent or Compact Fluorescent (CFL) lights/tubes/bulbs

Disposing paint/motor oil limits are 27 gallons of paint and/or 27 gallons of motor oil in a 30-day period per Duval County Resident.

Types of e-waste which may be brought to the event include:

Televisions

Computer monitors

Computer terminals

CPUs

Keyboards

Printers

Scanners

Stereo equipment

Radios

VCRs

DVDs

Camcorders

Desk and mobile phones

Pagers

Power tools

Small kitchen appliances (i.e. microwaves, toaster ovens)

Health and beauty appliances

To view a schedule of upcoming mobile collection events, visit the city’s website, HERE.

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